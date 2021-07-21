Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 172,443 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.03% of UniFirst worth $43,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

UniFirst stock opened at $217.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.70 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.77.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

