Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,215 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.69% of EMCOR Group worth $41,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,272,000 after purchasing an additional 678,597 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,572,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $121.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.45 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

