Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 35,637 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 35,637 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of LHC Group worth $39,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth about $55,369,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 75.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after buying an additional 222,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $923,261,000 after buying an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after buying an additional 87,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG opened at $207.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.01 and a 1-year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

