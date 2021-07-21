Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 50,705 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 50,705 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Xilinx worth $38,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $131.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

