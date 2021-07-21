Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 58,253 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,253 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $39,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.