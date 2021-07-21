Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 60,411 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,411 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Yum China worth $42,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.16.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $2,692,400.00. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

