Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 6,296 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Moody’s worth $38,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $719,086,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Moody’s by 103.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after purchasing an additional 705,790 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Moody’s by 37.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,489,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock worth $6,110,932 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCO stock opened at $377.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $379.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

