Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 82,705 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,705 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $37,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

ACWV opened at $103.99 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.20.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.