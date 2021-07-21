Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 84,393 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,393 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $42,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $346.99 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $383.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLM. Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.