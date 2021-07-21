Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 950,766 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,766 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.75% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $41,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17,415.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.98. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.42.

