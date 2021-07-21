Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,275 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.42% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $42,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB opened at $164.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.51. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

