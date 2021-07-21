Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 206,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 70,892 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

