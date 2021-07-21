Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,776 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 34.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,537. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

