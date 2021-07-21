AMLT Price Hits $0.0232 on Major Exchanges (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, AMLT has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. AMLT has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $9,851.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013321 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.00788578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.