AmonD Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $8,490.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00104234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00143363 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,082.33 or 1.00007462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 833,821,219 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.