Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 160.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 915,913 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.25% of Amphenol worth $98,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amphenol by 119.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Amphenol by 104.9% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

