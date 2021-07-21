Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Increased by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,140,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,560,709 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 2.2% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 1.53% of Amphenol worth $602,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 119.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 104.9% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.99. 55,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

