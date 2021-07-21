Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Capitalization Reaches $123.73 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $123.73 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00003325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 163,936,468 coins and its circulating supply is 116,555,798 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

