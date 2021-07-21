Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $1.05 on Top Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00003337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market cap of $122.92 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00047396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013555 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.56 or 0.00789782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 163,936,468 coins and its circulating supply is 116,555,798 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

