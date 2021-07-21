AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.44. AMREP shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 11,272 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 million, a P/E ratio of -359.21 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.12% of AMREP worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

