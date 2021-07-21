Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 363,177 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,180,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,177 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Copart worth $236,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 15.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $87.08 and a one year high of $144.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

