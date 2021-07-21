Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,847 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.63% of Humana worth $339,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $601,429,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Humana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Humana by 164.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 44.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after buying an additional 346,110 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.72. 1,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,767. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

