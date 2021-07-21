Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 345,365 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,942,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,365 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Activision Blizzard worth $273,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.83. The company had a trading volume of 72,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.
In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.04.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
