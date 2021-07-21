Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 345,365 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,942,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,365 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Activision Blizzard worth $273,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.83. The company had a trading volume of 72,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.04.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

