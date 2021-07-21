Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 560,482 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,482 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $193,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 197.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 78,724 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 444.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

ADM traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.73. 58,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,631. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.