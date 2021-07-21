Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,434 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.38% of Waste Management worth $206,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.75.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,898. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.93. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,042 shares of company stock valued at $19,971,447 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

