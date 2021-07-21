Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235,338 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of TransUnion worth $189,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $163,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,873 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $114,134,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $133,537.50. Insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,892,683 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRU. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,367. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $116.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

