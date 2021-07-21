Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $203.45 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,962 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.33% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $203,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 122,254 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,592 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.73. 8,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

