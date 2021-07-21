Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $206.25 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 294.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Marriott International worth $206,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $5.85 on Wednesday, reaching $140.88. 47,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.65 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

