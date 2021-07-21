Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $210.07 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,065 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.29% of Baidu worth $210,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $2,813,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $1,740,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 293,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,758,000 after purchasing an additional 34,611 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, QVT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $2,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

BIDU stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.72. 26,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,670. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.69. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.75 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

