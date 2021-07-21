Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,401,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,426 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.46% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $187,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,127 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,102 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.72. 10,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

