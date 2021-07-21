Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096,790 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 119,315 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.45% of eBay worth $189,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,260,112 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $77,169,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in eBay by 681.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,819 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 9.4% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.96.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 97,875 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $5,869,563.75. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,100 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $129,780.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,831 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,557 in the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.92. 61,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.26. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

