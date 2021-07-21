Analysts Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Amcor’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Amcor by 33.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,170,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

