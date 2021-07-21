Analysts Anticipate Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report sales of $3.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $39.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $8.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASMB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.90. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $142.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,000 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $3,085,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after buying an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 381,709 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

