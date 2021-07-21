Analysts Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.01). Bloom Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $50,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,453. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 3.52.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

