Analysts Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to announce sales of $209.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.00 million and the lowest is $208.00 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $188.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $826.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.40 million to $830.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $886.83 million, with estimates ranging from $859.50 million to $911.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

CWST opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.57. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 62,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 44,998.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

