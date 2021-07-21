Analysts Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Post $0.53 EPS

Analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Dana reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 176.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dana by 916.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,554 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

