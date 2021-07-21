Analysts Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Hologic reported sales of $822.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $5.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

HOLX opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.76. Hologic has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 498.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

