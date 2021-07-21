Analysts Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report sales of $13.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.81 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $11.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $57.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 billion to $57.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $57.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.81 billion to $57.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $171.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

