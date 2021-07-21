Analysts Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Nokia reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

