Analysts Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.90 Million

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to post sales of $119.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.00 million and the highest is $125.80 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $500.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.50 million to $504.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $546.35 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $547.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whole Earth Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

