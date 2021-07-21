Analysts Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will post sales of $112.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.40 million. Alteryx reported sales of $96.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $569.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $570.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $678.07 million, with estimates ranging from $638.69 million to $698.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.36.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $577,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,714 shares of company stock worth $1,302,267 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $181.08.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

