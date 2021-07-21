Analysts Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRZN shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,542.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRZN opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $343.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.69%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

