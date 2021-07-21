Analysts Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. KBR posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $5.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of KBR by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 351,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after buying an additional 44,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.35. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

