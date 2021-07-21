Analysts Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. 10,860,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,083,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.