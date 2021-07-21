Analysts Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.23) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

TLRY traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 15,793,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,812,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.65. Tilray has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,303,614.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 789,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,980. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 99.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 4,730.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Tilray by 2,868.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Tilray by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 121,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 117,894 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

