Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 21st (AAL, ACLLF, BHP, CDUAF, CNI, CPXWF, DAI, DLN, EMRAF, FEVR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 21st:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP)

had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$37.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$140.00 to C$139.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.25 to C$9.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.94). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$134.00 to C$136.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$56.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$54.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$22.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$157.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) was given a C$5.22 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.