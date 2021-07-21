Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 21st (AD, ALO, HYQ, KROS, KWR, LABP, LEGN, LEU, LIND, LNVGY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 21st:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €25.40 ($29.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ)

was given a €550.00 ($647.06) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 284 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 242 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 185 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

