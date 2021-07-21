Analyzing Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Similarweb and FactSet Research Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 2 5 0 2.71 FactSet Research Systems 5 3 1 0 1.56

Similarweb currently has a consensus target price of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.98%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus target price of $314.88, indicating a potential downside of 7.37%. Given Similarweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Similarweb is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Similarweb and FactSet Research Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $93.49 million 18.20 -$22.00 million N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 8.60 $372.94 million $10.87 31.27

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Similarweb.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems 24.80% 44.88% 20.23%

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Similarweb on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves a range of financial professionals, which include portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, wealth advisors, and corporate clients. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

