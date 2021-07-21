Analyzing Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) & Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI)

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) and Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of Tutor Perini shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Tutor Perini shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Sports Field shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tutor Perini and Sports Field’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tutor Perini $5.32 billion 0.13 $108.39 million $2.12 6.23 Sports Field $6.60 million 0.12 -$3.74 million N/A N/A

Tutor Perini has higher revenue and earnings than Sports Field.

Profitability

This table compares Tutor Perini and Sports Field’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tutor Perini 2.03% 7.03% 2.16% Sports Field N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tutor Perini and Sports Field, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tutor Perini 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sports Field 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tutor Perini presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.69%. Given Tutor Perini’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tutor Perini is more favorable than Sports Field.

Risk & Volatility

Tutor Perini has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sports Field has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tutor Perini beats Sports Field on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities. This segment also provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects. The Building segment offers services in various specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, health care, commercial offices, government facilities, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, and industrial and high-tech. The Specialty Contractors segment provides electrical, mechanical, plumbing, fire protection systems, and pneumatically placed concrete services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services (HVAC) for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets. It also offers general contracting, pre-construction planning, and project management services, including planning and scheduling of manpower, equipment, materials, and subcontractors; and self-performed construction services comprising site work, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and mechanical. The company was formerly known as Perini Corporation and changed its name to Tutor Perini Corporation in 2009. Tutor Perini Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

Sports Field Company Profile

Sports Field Holdings, Inc., a product development company, engages in the design, engineering, and construction of athletic fields and facilities, and sports complexes. It develops, sells, and installs PrimePlay line of synthetic turf and track products, infill materials, and shock/drainage pads; and Replicated Grass synthetic turf systems. The company's target markets include colleges, universities, high schools, primary schools, municipal parks and recreations departments, commercial and residential landscaping projects, private club sports associations, and independent athletic training facilities, as well as golf and golf related activities. Sports Field Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in St. Charles, Illinois.

