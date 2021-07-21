Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AND. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of AND stock traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$41.90. 11,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,263. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$31.81 and a 1 year high of C$50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.83.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$95.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.